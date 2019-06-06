

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run in Thornhill in April where a couple was struck by a white pickup truck and fled, with the whole encounter caught on security camera.

At about 8:25 p.m. on April 22, a 45-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband were crossing Yonge Street and Meadowview (Doncaster) Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue, when a large white pickup truck entered the intersection.

In surveillance camera footage released by York Regional Police, the truck bumps both of the pedestrians to the ground, pauses for a moment, and then darts off.

Paramedics said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries while her husband suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said Thursday that both victims will make a full recovery.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the man they allege was behind the wheel of the truck, Aras Panahian Jand of Richmond Hill.

He was charged with one count of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to stop after accident causing bodily harm.

Panahian Jand is expected to appear in court on Thursday in Newmarket for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.