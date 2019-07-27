

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 33-year-old man is now in custody in connection with the slaying of two men, including one confined to a wheelchair, outside a Mount Dennis apartment tower last month.

Police were called to the building at 55 Emmett Avenue, in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 1:30 a.m. on June 29 for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Police say that two men were subsequently located outside of the building without vital signs. One of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was rushed to hospital but later died.

A third man, meanwhile, took himself to hospital with serious injuries. Police say that they now believe that individual was shot at the Emmett Avenue building as well.

On Saturday morning, police say they searched a home somewhere in the city and allegedly seized a firearm and ammunition.

They also located a suspect identified as Denzil Kemoy Williams.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.