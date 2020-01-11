

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man is facing charges after shots were fired in Brampton on Thursday night.

Peel police were called to the area of Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive, west of Kennedy Road South, at around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, several shell casings were found outside a home, and two other residences sustained damage due to a firearm being discharged, police said.

“The suspect had fled the area after having an altercation with another person,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was arrested on Friday and was subsequently charged with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and two counts of possession of a firearm, etc. contrary to order.

The suspect appeared in court on Saturday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators or Peel Crime Stoppers.