

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on a street in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to Barnwood Drive, in the Bayview Avenue and Old Colony Road area, at 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Officers say several suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.