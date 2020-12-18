

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man is in custody after a resident of a men’s shelter suffered cuts to his face with a knife in downtown Hamilton late on Thursday night.

Hamilton police say that just after 11 p.m., they were called to the Salvation Army shelter at 94 York Boulevard for reports that a man inside had a weapon.

Once inside, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from injuries to his face.

Paramedics took him to a trauma centre where he remains in serious condition.

After a search, police said they located a suspect inside the building and arrested him.

“A large knife was located at the scene and it was seized as evidence,” police said Friday. “Police believe it was used in the assault.”

Investigators say both the suspect and victim stayed at the shelter and knew one another.

The suspect, who police did not identify, saying only that he has “ties to the Hamilton area,” was charged with one count of aggravated assault and probation violations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Alex Buck at 905-546-3817.