A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing a raft of gun and drug offences after he allegedly hailed a cab and then threatened its driver earlier this week.

Toronto police say sometime on Tuesday, a man got into a taxi near Bay and Wellesley streets.

He was allegedly carrying a loaded restricted firearm and at some point during the journey, he allegedly displayed the gun to the driver and threatened him with bodily harm.

Police made their way to the area and arrested the passenger at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the accused as Du Van Duong.

He is facing 26 offences including threaten bodily harm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possessing a firearm while prohibited, weapons dangerous and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division.