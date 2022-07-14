A 35-year-old man been arrested and charged in connection with the recent assault of an elderly woman at Kipling Station.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at about 11:15 a.m.

According to Toronto police, a man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and then fled.

The senior was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Yesterday, police released images of the suspect. Kelon Peters, 35, of Toronto, was wanted for aggravated assault, fraud in relation to fares, and breach of probation.

Police say he should be considered violent and dangerous and anyone who locates him was urged to contact police.

Today, police arrested Peters and charged him with assault cause bodily harm, fraud in relation to fares, and breach probation. He has a July 15 court date.

Anyone with further information should contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.