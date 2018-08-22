

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Greektown early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Danforth and Langford avenues shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim – who has been identified as Toronto-resident Danny Morales – was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morales, according to investigators, may have been involved in a dispute at a local bar prior to the shooting.

Police told CP24 that officers arrived in the area very quickly after the shooting and spotted two males running away from the scene.

Officers managed to apprehend one of the males but the second one escaped.

Jorge Jose, 27, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with this investigation. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

No description of the second suspect has been released.