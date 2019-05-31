Man, 35, stabbed several times in west Mississauga home: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 5:09PM EDT
A 35-year-old man is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was stabbed several times in a home in west Mississauga on Friday evening.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home at Folkway Drive and Unity Gate, in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403 area, at 4:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find the man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Paramedic s said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre and is now in stable condition.
Police said one suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2121.