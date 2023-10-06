Toronto police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with four separate sexual assaults this week.

The first incident happened near Danforth and Glebemount Avenues around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. One person was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached from behind.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the individual and then fled on foot.

Approximately two hours later, in the area of King Street West and Shaw Street, the same man allegedly sexually assaulted another person.

A day later, on Oct. 3, just before 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Brunswick and Sussex Avenues, where the same suspect approached a person from the side and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The fourth incident occurred on Thursday at around 8:30 a.m. near Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue. Police said another victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same man.

Hours later, the suspect was arrested. Police said 36-year-old Lonelle Price, of no fixed address, is facing four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He appeared in a Toronto bail court on Thursday afternoon.