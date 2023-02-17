A 36-year-old man is facing nine charges in connection with a shooting at a restaurant lounge in Vaughan last month.

York Regional Police said on the early morning of Jan. 2, an altercation occurred between male patrons inside La Shish Bar and Grill, which later moved to the parking lot.

The sound of gunshots was shortly heard, prompting police to be called to the 4040 Steeles Avenue West bar.

When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As a result of an investigation, a suspect was arrested on Thursday. He has been identified as Osalumense Odigie.

The nine charges he is facing include attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm while committing offence of attempted murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.