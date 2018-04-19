

Shanelle Somers, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after three women were allegedly sexually assaulted in three separate instances while travelling along the Line 1 subway.

Police said the first incident took place at around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 after a woman traveling northbound from Osgoode subway station reported a man allegedly sexually assaulted her after he placed his coat on the seat between the two of them and extended his arm.

On April 13, police said a second incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. when a woman who boarded the subway at the Sheppard West subway station reported a man allegedly sat down and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, April 16 at around 6:55 a.m. Toronto police said a third incident took place after a woman boarded the southbound train at St. George subway station and said a man placed his coat on the seat between them and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A suspect – identified by investigators as Anthony Sembatya Ssonko from Ajax, Ont. was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, police said.

These charges have not been proven in court. Ssonko was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Thursday.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims along Line 1from Sheppard West to Bloor stations between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. this month.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).