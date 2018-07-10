

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill in April.

George Dabit was the driver of a Lamborghini involved in a five-car pileup that claimed the life of his 33-year-old passenger, who also happened to be the mother of his newborn baby.

He appeared in a Newmarket court after surrendering to York Regional Police on Tuesday morning. Dabit’s lawyer, Lawrence Liquornik, said his client was facing five charges, including manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm “and some other related charges.”

Liquornik said the addition of a manslaughter charge was “puzzling” and “out of the ordinary.”

“My client is a loving father,” Liquornik said. “He is a member of the business community. He now has the care of a four-month-old child because he has lost his loving partner Kathy and he is grief-stricken.”

Dabit was granted bail and was ordered to surrender his driver’s licence.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday in the area of Stouffville Road and Bridgewater Drive. Witnesses told police a blue Lamborghini was driving along Stouffville Road and crossed into oncoming traffic.

A woman, who has been identified as Katarzyna “Kathy” Tucholska, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the passenger in the Lamborghini and was Dabit’s partner.

Five other people were taken to the hospital -- three with critical injuries.

Following the collision, neighbours told CTV News Toronto that Dabit always had a fancy car in his driveway and in other driveways throughout the community.

Property records also showed that Dabit purchased two homes, for $1.6 million and $1.7 million respectively, and amassed millions of dollars in property debt. He claimed online that he used to own a now-closed luxury car dealership.

The Lamborghini involved in the accident was leased to Tucholska.