

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have charged a suspect in the northern city's latest homicide.

Officers were called to the area of Hilldale and Melbourne roads on Friday afternoon where they found an injured man who later died in hospital.

Police say a 41-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

No other information was immediately released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are urging anyone with information about the case to contact them.