A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed at a residential building in Mississauga.

It happened on Roche Court in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said one victim was stabbed by a suspect who fled the area.

The victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect description available so far.

Officers are currently canvassing the neighbourhood to try and get more information about the fatal incident.

More to come…