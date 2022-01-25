Man, 41, dies after Mississauga stabbing
Peel Regional Police investigate a fatal stabbing on Roche Court in Mississauga Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022 7:02PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 25, 2022 9:39PM EST
A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed at a residential building in Mississauga.
It happened on Roche Court in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said one victim was stabbed by a suspect who fled the area.
The victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
There is no suspect description available so far.
Officers are currently canvassing the neighbourhood to try and get more information about the fatal incident.
More to come…