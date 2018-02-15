

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was threatened with death while issuing tickets in the west end of the city earlier this week.

Police say that at 1:50 a.m. on Monday night, the parking enforcement officer was in the area of King Street West and Dufferin Street.

Investigators allege a man approached the officer and threatened to kill him.

The suspect then also allegedly damaged the officer’s vehicle.

A suspect identified as Kamil Irten, 43, was later arrested.

He was charged with one count of threatening death and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Irten is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on March 27 at 11 a.m.