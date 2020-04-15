

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 43-year-old man was shot by a police officer in Scarborough overnight Wednesday, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said.

According to the province’s police watchdog, officers with the Toronto Police Service responded to a call regarding a disturbance at an apartment building on Greenbrae Circuit, located in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, shortly after midnight.

“Officers made their way up to the corridor of the fourth floor where they encountered the 43-year-old man,” the SIU said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning. “There was an interaction that included one officer deploying a conducted energy weapon and another officer deploying his less-lethal shotgun.”

“A third officer then discharged his firearm, resulting in the man being struck.”

The man was transported from the scene to hospital for medical treatment. The SIU said his condition is serious, but non-life-threatening.

The SIU said investigators located a “sharp-edged object” at the scene.

Just after 9 a.m., Toronto police said on Twitter that officers were called to Greenbrae Circuit at around 12:20 a.m. for “reports of a male with a knife.”

“SIU invoked mandate, we can’t comment further,” the tweet said.

One investigator and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this case by the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The agency is “also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.”