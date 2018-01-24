Man, 45, dead after being struck by car in L’Amoureaux
A 45-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoureaux area on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Warden Avenue, in front of a commercial plaza south of Bamburgh Circle just after 12 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Paramedics from Toronto and York Region arrived on scene to find a 45-year-old man in critical condition. They said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police closed Warden Avenue in both directions to allow for an investigation.