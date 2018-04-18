

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man has been arrested after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted on the TTC Dufferin bus route last week.

According to investigators, the alleged incidents all took place after 5 p.m. on April 10 and April 11.

A 15-year-old girl was on a bus travelling southbound on Dufferin Street, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, on April 10 at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a man stood behind the teenager and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On April 11, another teenaged girl was travelling on the same bus route heading northbound between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The same man stood in front of the girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her, officers said.

Police said the man then moved towards two other teenage girls who were sitting on the bus. He stood in front of them and allegedly sexually assaulted them as well, investigators said.

On April 13, police released security camera images and a description of a suspect wanted in connection with the first alleged incident. Four days later, police said they located the suspect standing at the northbound bus stop in front of the Dufferin Mall.

Kethiswaran Shanmuganathan, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in connection with the alleged incidents.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a new release issued on Wednesday, Toronto police said they are concerned there may be other victims who may have been travelling on the northbound or southbound lines of the TTC bus route 29 during the afternoon commute between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).