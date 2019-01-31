Man, 47, charged after van with ‘KILL’ written on it taken down on QEW
A vehicle with the word KILL written on its rear windshield is shown in a handout image from the OPP.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 4:29PM EST
A 47-year-old St. Catharines man was charged in connection with a high-risk takedown by OPP officers on the QEW in Burlington on Wednesday, after a van with the word “KILL” written on its rear windshield was spotted driving erratically.
Just before 10 a.m., numerous motorists called 911 to report a man wearing a ski mask driving a dark coloured Nissan Quest van eastbound on the QEW near Appleby Line.
Witnesses told police the driver was wearing a ski mask, was stopping, starting and swerving between live lanes of traffic, and had the word “KILL” written on his rear windshield.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers initiated a high-risk takedown and brought the van to a halt.
The man was arrested under the Mental Health Act and brought to a hospital for observation.
On Friday, police identified the man as Nikola Petrovic.
He was charged with dangerous driving, mischief and using a disguise to commit and indictable offence.