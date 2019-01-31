

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 47-year-old St. Catharines man was charged in connection with a high-risk takedown by OPP officers on the QEW in Burlington on Wednesday, after a van with the word “KILL” written on its rear windshield was spotted driving erratically.

Just before 10 a.m., numerous motorists called 911 to report a man wearing a ski mask driving a dark coloured Nissan Quest van eastbound on the QEW near Appleby Line.

Witnesses told police the driver was wearing a ski mask, was stopping, starting and swerving between live lanes of traffic, and had the word “KILL” written on his rear windshield.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers initiated a high-risk takedown and brought the van to a halt.

The man was arrested under the Mental Health Act and brought to a hospital for observation.

On Friday, police identified the man as Nikola Petrovic.

He was charged with dangerous driving, mischief and using a disguise to commit and indictable offence.