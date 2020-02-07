

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police say two women were sexually assaulted while riding the TTC last month.

According to Toronto police, between Friday Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 16, two women were sexually assaulted while seated on a subway train.

Police say investigators were notified about the sexual assaults by three people who had seen a social media post regarding the incidents.

The suspect, identified by police as 51-year-old Nicolae Stefan Pop, of Toronto, was subsequently arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall next month.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.