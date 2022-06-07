A 51-year-old man has died after being crushed in an industrial incident at a freight car manufacturer in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to National Steel Car, at Kenilworth Avenue North and Burlington Street East, at around 7:50 p.m. Monday night.

Paramedics told CP24 Monday that a man was found without vital signs and that first responders tried to revive him as he was rushed to a trauma centre.

Hamilton police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man died of his injuries and said the Ministry of Labour is now investigating his death.

In an email to CP24 Tuesday, the ministry said only that “industrial material allegedly fell on a worker.”

The ministry said that two inspectors attended the scene and issued one requirement to the company, though they did not specify what that requirement was.

The ministry said the investigation remains ongoing.

On its Facebook page, National Steel Car said Tuesday that it was cancelling its afternoon and night shifts.

The latest incident marks the third time a worker has died on the job at the facility in less than two years.

Another worker, Fraser Cowan, died on Sept. 2, 2020, and Collin Grayley died on April 23, 2021.

In a release following Grayley's death last year, United Steelworkers (USW) Ontario Director Marty Warren said he was “deeply concerned” that two deaths had occurred at the facility within eight months and called on the Ministry of Labour to conduct a thorough review of the health and safety program at the plant.

The worker who died Monday has not yet been identified.

In a tweet, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who represents Hamilton Centre, said she is “heartbroken” by the news.

“Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and all his colleagues at National Steel as they grieve this painful loss,” she wrote. “One death at work is too many.”