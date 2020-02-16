

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 51-year-old man has died in hospital one day after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

The collision took place in the area of Brisdale and Bovaird drives just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

At the time, Peel paramedics said they transported an adult male victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police confirmed the male victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The service’s major collision bureau is investigating the matter. No information regarding the vehicle involved in the deadly crash has been released by officials thus far.