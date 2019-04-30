

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 52-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of thefts and a robbery that occurred in two downtown retirement homes this month.

On April 6 at 5:48 p.m., Toronto police say a man entered a seniors’ home in the area of Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

Investigators say the suspect checked doorknobs of “nearly all the units” on one floor until he found one that was not locked.

He then stole a quantity of money and some credit cards before exiting the building at about 5:57 p.m.

On April 13 at 11:13 a.m., police allege the same suspect entered another seniors’ residence at Avenue and Davenport roads.

He again checked doorknobs until he found an unlocked one, and then allegedly took money, jewelry, and other items when he was confronted by the resident, an elderly man.

The suspect told the resident he was a member of building security, but the resident did not believe him and an argument ensued.

The argument turned physical and the suspect allegedly pushed the elderly man off his walker onto the ground and took his cell phone.

On Monday, a suspect identified as Mark Hardy was arrested and charged with seven counts of breaking and entering, one count of robbery, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

He was in custody Tuesday and is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on May 13.