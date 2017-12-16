

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have been called in after a 52-year-old man was shot to death in his apartment in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that they received multiple calls for sounds of gunshots at 25 Henry Lane Terrace near The Esplanade and Lower Jarvis Street.

Police say that callers reported hearing four gunshots, as well as screaming and yelling.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said officers arrived at a unit on the fourth floor to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are not releasing his name until we reach his next of kin,” Carbone told reporters at 51 Division.

Carbone said he lived alone in the apartment.

“It does have earmarks of a targeted shooting however we are still very early in our investigation.”

Carbone said they have spoken to some witnesses and obtained some surveillance footage but were not prepared to release a suspect description.