

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 53-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a 40-year-old woman in Scarborough in April.

Toronto police said on April 3, emergency crews responded to a medical call around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Bonis Avenue, just west of Kennedy Road.

When officers arrived, they located a woman dead inside the home.

She was identified as Chiou-Shuang (Susan) Chen.

As a result of a suspicious death investigation, Mansour Jalali of Toronto was arrested on Saturday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said he appeared at Old City Hall court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.