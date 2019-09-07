Man, 53, charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old woman in April
Police said 40-year-old Chiou-Shuang (Susan) Chen was found dead inside a Scarborough home in April. (TPS)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 8:53PM EDT
A 53-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a 40-year-old woman in Scarborough in April.
Toronto police said on April 3, emergency crews responded to a medical call around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Bonis Avenue, just west of Kennedy Road.
When officers arrived, they located a woman dead inside the home.
She was identified as Chiou-Shuang (Susan) Chen.
As a result of a suspicious death investigation, Mansour Jalali of Toronto was arrested on Saturday.
He has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police said he appeared at Old City Hall court.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.