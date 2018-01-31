

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man struck by a vehicle in Burlington on Tuesday evening has died in hospital, Halton Regional Police confirm.

The collision occurred at around 6 p.m. near Stratton Road and Hampton Health Road.

Police say a 2018 Mazda was heading westbound on Stratton Road when the driver struck a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mazda, who police have identified as a 70-year-old Burlington woman, was not injured.

Investigators say speed and impairment were not factors in the collision and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.