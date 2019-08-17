Man, 55, charged after fatal crash on Highway 401 in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 5:39PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 17, 2019 7:33PM EDT
A 55-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving causing death after a man was killed in a a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Keele Street on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called just after 4:30 on the westbound collectors lanes of Highway 401, west of Keele Street for reports of a collision.
When crews arrived, they located one person trapped inside a vehicle.
Toronto fire said they were able to get the person out of the car.
Paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Woodbridge.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 initial information suggests a vehicle came in contact with the victim's vehicle, causing it to hit the concrete wall.
Schmidt said the occupant of the other vehicle, a man from Toronto, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
No charges have been laid, he said.
Police have closed the collector lanes.