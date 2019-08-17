

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 55-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving causing death after a man was killed in a a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Keele Street on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called just after 4:30 on the westbound collectors lanes of Highway 401, west of Keele Street for reports of a collision.

When crews arrived, they located one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Toronto fire said they were able to get the person out of the car.

Paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 initial information suggests a vehicle came in contact with the victim's vehicle, causing it to hit the concrete wall.

Schmidt said the occupant of the other vehicle, a man from Toronto, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

No charges have been laid, he said.

Police have closed the collector lanes.