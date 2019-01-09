

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 55-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision in Halton Hills Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Regional Road 25 near 10 Sideroad.

Halton police said the 55-year-old man was driving his 2008 Mazda pick-up truck north when he lost control and entered the southbound lane.

The Mazda was struck by a southbound 2018 Dodge Ram being driven by a 72-year-old man.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ram and his female passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Images from the scene showed a Dodge RAM lying on the passenger side next to the road and another truck in the road with severe damage on its passenger side.

Police said weather may have been a factor as a snowsquall had just passed through the area and the road was icy.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.