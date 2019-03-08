

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 56-year-old man who allegedly escaped from police custody while receiving medical treatment at Michael Garron Hospital in East York on Thursday night.

Duarte Borges was at the hospital Thursday night when police allege he escaped from their custody and “fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

He was last seen near the hospital at approximately 7:01 p.m.

He is described as five-feet-five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a slim build. He has grey hair, is unshaven and has a slight moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, a grey toque with a logo on its front, black pants and tan coloured boots.

Police say Borges walks with a limp and is known to frequent the East York and Downtown areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.