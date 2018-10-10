

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 57-year-old man has been charged after a 67-year-old man was found dead behind a community centre in Riverside on Friday morning.

The body of Clark Sissons was found at the rear of the Ralph Thornton Community Centre, located in the area of Queen Street East and Saulter Street, just before 8 a.m.

Investigators said the man’s body showed signs of trauma and subsequently an autopsy was ordered.

The results of the autopsy have not yet been made public but Sissons’ death is being treated by police as a homicide.

On Tuesday, Allan Alexander MacDonald was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.