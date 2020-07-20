

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 57-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly yelling racial slurs at several Asian people in Markham’s Unionville area last week, and keying the car of a woman who confronted him.

York Regional Police say that just before 8 p.m. on Friday they were called to Main Street in Unionville for a report of “a suspect who had been yelling racial slurs targeting members of the Asian community.”

They arrived and found a woman who told them she confronted the man uttering the slurs, and then he allegedly responded by keying her car.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away and took him into custody.

He was identified as Neil Mitchell of Markham.

Mitchell was charged with causing a disturbance and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information this incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5473.