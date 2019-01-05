

The Canadian Press





BROCKTON, Ont. -- Ontario provincial police say an arrest has been made in the death of a 53-year-old man in Brockton, Ont.

OPP were called to a home in the community on Friday afternoon, where they found Steven Berfelz without vital signs.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police arrested a 57-year-old man from West Grey Township and charged him with second-degree murder.

The suspect appeared in court via video on Saturday in London, Ont.

He's due to appear in court in Walkerton, Ont., on Monday.