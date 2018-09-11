

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Richmond Hill man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan overnight.

The collision occurred near Major Mackenzie Drive and Dufferin Street shortly before midnight.

Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash, identified as a 57-year-old man, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, who police say is a 21-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.