

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 58-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged after a mosque was broken into in Mississauga last month.

Peel Regional Police say that on March 14, they were called to the Masjid Rahmatul-Lil- Alameen Mosque on North Service Road just north of the QEW.

Worshippers told police that at about 10:30 p.m. that night, they heard a loud bang and other noises coming from the main floor of the mosque.

They later found that the mosque’s donation box had been tampered with but the suspect was unable to actually access the box.

On Thursday, police said they took a suspect into custody.

He was later identified as Ashraf Awad.

He was charged with one count of break and enter with intent and three counts of breach of probation.

Awad is expected to appear in court in Brampton on Friday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.