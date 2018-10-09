

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Waterloo Regional Police say a 58-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Kitchener house explosion in August that left one woman dead.

Edra Haan, 58, was killed and her husband was critically injured when an explosion levelled their home on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener on Aug. 22.

The couple was found in the backyard of the house following the explosion. Edra Haan was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband was taken to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

Following a post-mortem exam, police ruled Haan’s death to be a homicide though investigators have not said exactly what caused the explosion.

The suspect is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of arson- disregard for human life, and two counts of arson-damage to property.

Police say they will release the name of the accused once he appears in court on Tuesday.