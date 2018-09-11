

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Richmond Hill man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Vaughan.

The collision occurred near Major Mackenzie Drive and Dufferin Street overnight.

Police say the victim, believed to be a 58-year-old man, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

York Regional Police are expected to be at the scene for a number of hours this morning.