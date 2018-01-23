

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 59-year-old man is dead after falling four storeys at a construction site in Mississauga on Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said.

The industrial accident happened in the area of Johnsons Lane and Lakeshore Road West at around 3 p.m.

Officers said the male victim fell about four floors at the site.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.