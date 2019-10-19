

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 62-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after two separate alleged sexual assaults at TTC subway stations.

Police were called to Sheppard West station on Sept. 17 around 2 p.m. It is alleged that the suspect sat beside a woman on a TTC bus and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the alleged incident to the bus operator who then called police.

The same man, police said, sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman on a TTC bus at Jane station on Oct. 8 around 2:25 p.m.

The woman fled the bus while the suspect remained, police said.

The suspect, who has been identified as Nam Ly, was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The suspect appeared in court on Friday.