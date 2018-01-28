

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid after police say a 19-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted on two separate occasions at a North York home last month.

According to police, the alleged assaults occurred at a residence in the area of Dufferin Street and Gencairn Avenue on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man went to the home to practice signing for a choir performance and was sexually assaulted twice.

Police were first notified about the allegations on Jan. 15 and on Jan. 26, a suspect was charged in connection with the case.

Michael Taylor, a 68-year-old Toronto man, is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Police say Taylor is an organist at multiple churches in the Toronto area and practices with multiple choir groups.

Investigators say they believe he has access to other young people and are concerned that there may be other victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 52 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.