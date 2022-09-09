A 68-year-old man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Mississauga last month.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 4. Peel police said a 25-year-old man was on board a bus in the area of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.

A suspect identified as Vishnu Roche of Mississauga has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information on this incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).