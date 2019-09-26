

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect who police allege sexually assaulted a woman after following her onto an elevator in the city’s east end has now been arrested and charged.

Police have not released the time or location of the incident but confirmed that the sexual assault occurred at a building in Scarborough.

According to police, a man followed a woman into an elevator and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect was later identified as 68-year-old Mohamad Khan, of Toronto.

He was arrested on Sept. 24 and has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.