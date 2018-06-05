

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 68-year-old Burlington man has died in hospital following a single-vehicle collision near Burlington this morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Burloak Drive at around 11 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the driver of the vehicle was trapped following the crash.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

It’s not yet clear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.

The Toronto-bound lanes on the QEW were shut down for several hours, but reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

OPP are investigating the deadly crash.