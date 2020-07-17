

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 70-year-old Markham man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Bloomington and Kennedy roads just after 3 p.m.

York Regional Police say a dump truck collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours for police investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.