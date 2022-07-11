A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Monday at DiamondBack Golf Club at 13300 Leslie St., south of Bloomington Road.

According to York Regional Police, a witness contacted them to report seeing a golf cart being driven into a pond at the local golf course.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Rayburn confirmed to CP24 Monday afternoon that a golf cart went into the water.

A body was recovered from the pond by the YRP Marine Unit around 4 p.m., York Region Police confirmed Monday evening.

“The Coroner will be attending the scene to confirm the identity of the deceased. The death does not appear to be suspicious,” police said.

Police said it is was not clear if the person was a worker or a patron.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.