

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 74-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision in Milton on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. near Guelph Line and Limestone Road.

Police say a 74-year-old Rockwood man was in an SUV heading northbound on Guelph Line when he collided with a southbound pickup truck.

The 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the collision reconstruction unit attended the scene and Guelph Line was closed for about six hours while the investigation was conducted.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Halton Regional Police.