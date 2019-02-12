

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 76-year-old man has been charged after a 74-year-old woman was found dead at a Mississauga home on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Rushton Crescent, located near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Ridgeway Drive, for a medical call at around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, Tan Nguyen was found dead inside the house.

A man was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the death and has been charged with second-degree murder.

“At this time investigators from our homicide and missing person’s bureau have taken carriage of the investigation and we are appealing for any witnesses to contact them or provide any information to Crime Stoppers,” Const. Akhil Mooken said at the scene.

Police have identified the suspect as Dinh Nguyen but have not said what his relationship is to the victim.

“As it is very early in the investigation, we are unable to speak to the relationship between the deceased and the person taken into custody,” Mooken said.

Investigators noted that no other suspects are wanted in connection with the incident.

“Our homicide investigators are on scene. We also have officers from our forensic identification services on scene and they will be assisting our officers from our homicide bureau, attempting to gather any evidence if there is any present at the residence,” Mooken added.

He said it is too early in the investigation to release a cause of death.

“The coroner was on scene at this incident and the coroner will after looking at all the records will be able to determine a cause of death,” Mooken said.

Nguyen was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.