

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 76-year-old driver has died of his injuries in hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Thornhill.

Police were called to the intersection of Bathurst Street and Clark Avenue at around 10 a.m.

According to York Regional Police, a black Infiniti G37 struck a white Toyota Corolla and a white Pontiac Sunfire.

The driver of Corolla sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The 73-year-old driver of the Infinity was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Sunfire was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward to Investigators.