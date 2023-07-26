A 77-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Hamilton on Tuesday.

A release issued by Hamilton Police Service said the incident took place at Fennell Avenue East, west of Upper Wellington Street.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing the street, police said. On Wednesday, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries.

The collision remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4753.