

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 77-year-old man is dead after a fire broke out in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Fifth Line West, south of Dundas Street West at about 11:45 a.m. for a report of a fire inside a home.

Firefighters called the blaze a “major house fire” with a “heavy smoke and fire load.”

Peel paramedics transported the male victim from the home to hospital without vital signs. Mississauga Fire later confirmed he had been pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified by neighbours as Jack Shimano.

The fire was put out around 12:40 p.m.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officials investigate the cause of the blaze.